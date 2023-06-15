Do Not Visit Kamakhya Temple During Ambubachi Mela at Night, Urges Assam CM

In view of the ongoing construction work of the Maligaon flyover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged the devotees to not visit Kamakhya Temple during the Ambubachi Mela at night.
This comes after the chief minister set a deadline for the completion of the flyover as it has caused huge traffic congestion since the beginning of the construction works and in addition several mishaps were reported.
As Guwahati is gearing up to celebrate Ambubachi Mela, the residents of in and around the Maligaon area are afraid that it may lead to huge traffic congestion and in addition, accidents may get reported as an order was issued for the workers to continue their work for the construction of the Maligaon flyover between 10 pm to 5 am. If people visit the temple during the hours set for the construction works then keeping in view of the safety of the people, the works might get delayed.
Speaking to the reporters, CM Sarma said, “I would like to urge the devotees not to visit Kamakhya Temple during Ambubachi Mela at night likely they used to visit in the previous years as it may lead to huge traffic congestion. Also, no rituals are performed at night so I would like to request not to visit during that time keeping in view of the ongoing construction works for the flyover.”
The chief minister has further informed that like a similar way that was done during the covid-19 outbreak, sadhus are also asked not to congest in huge numbers.
It may be mentioned that after a mishap was reported in the Maligaon area after an iron shuttering slab fell from above on two people underneath the under-construction flyover project severely injuring them on Tuesday.
Following the incident, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the Maligaon flyover by July 31, 2023, and the Zoo Road flyover by August 31, 2023, while emphasizing the need for strict adherence to safety measures.