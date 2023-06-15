Do Not Visit Kamakhya Temple During Ambubachi Mela at Night, Urges Assam CM

As Guwahati is gearing up to celebrate Ambubachi Mela, the residents of in and around the Maligaon area are afraid that it may lead to huge traffic congestion and in addition, accidents may get reported as an order was issued for the workers to continue their work for the construction of the Maligaon flyover between 10 pm to 5 am. If people visit the temple during the hours set for the construction works then keeping in view of the safety of the people, the works might get delayed.