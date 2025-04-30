Doctor Accused of Assaulting Minor at Guwahati's Rahman Hospital

A disturbing incident has come to light from Rahman Hospital in the Sixmile area of Guwahati, where a doctor has been accused of assaulting a minor under the guise of medical treatment.

According to the complaint, Dr. Shamim Ahmed allegedly assaulted a six-year-old boy inside a consultation room during a medical session. The child's family has levelled serious allegations against the hospital and the doctor, claiming that the act took place in the name of treatment.

Following the incident, the victim’s family has lodged a formal complaint at Dispur Police Station, demanding strict action against the accused. The matter has sparked concern over patient safety and conduct within medical institutions.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement, but the case has raised questions about the protocols followed in private healthcare facilities. Further investigation is underway.

