Doctor Assaults Street Vendor in Guwahati, Accused of Extortion and Physical Attack

In a shocking incident in Beltola, Guwahati, a medical professional, Dr. B. Kalita, allegedly displayed unruly behavior resembling that of a street thug.

The altercation reportedly erupted over a small shop set up in front of his chamber, leading to a heated dispute that escalated into physical violence.

According to the street vendor, Dr. Kalita had been demanding money for allowing the stall to operate in front of his clinic. “The doctor threatened us to vacate the place, but I told him I couldn’t move as it is Ramadan, and I am fasting for Roza. I couldn’t pay him for the last three months due to poor business,” the vendor stated.

The vendor further alleged that Dr. Kalita had complained to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), following which officials seized their utensils and ordered them to vacate. However, the situation took a violent turn when the doctor and his staff allegedly attacked the vendor and her husband. “He hit my husband and also assaulted me. I suffered injuries on my hand and chest,” she added.

