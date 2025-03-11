Missing Noonmati School Students Traced in West Bengal’s Howrah

Two students from Noonmati High School in Guwahati, who went missing while on their way to an examination, have been traced West Bengal, sources said on Tuesday.

As per sources, following search operations, the police successfully traced and rescued the students from West Bengal’s Howrah. Reportedly, a team from the Noonmati Police has already left for Howrah to bring them back.

The students are Bikash Rajbongshi and Ali Hussain. The duo had left home to appear for their examinations but never reached the school. Their families, after failing to contact them, informed the police about their disappearance.

Earlier, the families expressed suspicion that the boys might have traveled to Hyderabad as one of the boys, Bikash Rajbongshi, had been asking his mother about the distance to Hyderabad for the past few days.

Furthermore, before leaving home, he reportedly carried clothes and important documents in his bag. Similarly, Ali Hussain is said to have taken Rs 10,000 in cash along with multiple documents from home before leaving.