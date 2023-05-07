Guwahati Child Abuse: Victim Girl Not My Child, Confesses Accused Doctor

The accused doctor, Sangeeta Dutta, who has been arrested in connection to the heinous child abuse case in Guwahati, has made many startling revelations in connection to the incident.
Upon interrogation, she revealed that the victim minor girl and another minor boy are not their children. Sangeeta also claimed that she does not know who their parents were and where they were from. According to Sangeeta’s statement, the new born children were handed over to them as twins in the year 2019 by a woman.
Before coming along with the police team, the accused doctor applied ‘make up’, said sources.
Meanwhile, ADCP Nandini Kakati said that during interrogation, Sangeeta Dutta confessed that the two kids were not her children.
The ADCP said, “Sangeeta had branded the child with a hot iron and even poured boiling water on her. Sangeeta has confessed today that she had lied to the police about the IVF treatment.”
The police have also suspected that the doctor couple has also physically abused their (supposedly adopted) minor son.
Meanwhile, a team of officials of the Child Protection Commission has arrived at the Paltan Bazaar Police Station on Sunday. The team of officials will visit Sangeeta Dutta’s residence along with ADCP Nandini Kakati. The team would review the health status of the two children.
Sangeeta Dutta was arrested by the police on Saturday night. The doctor had gone into hiding in a house at Umsning in Meghalaya’s Ribhoi. However, the police team headed by ADCP Central Nandini Kakati was able to track her down at a house on a hillock behind Greenwood resort. Sangeeta was then brought to the Paltan Bazaar police station overnight.
Sangeeta’s husband, Dr. Waliul, is currently in police custody for five days in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the caretaker Lakshmi Rai, who was also allegedly involved in the case, has been sent to judicial custody.
On the other hand, Assam DGP GP Singh instructed the Guwahati Commissioner of Police and other officers to the police headquarters in order to supervise the case. He also issued necessary instructions.