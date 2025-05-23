Doctor Nabbed in Guwahati for Duping People with Fake Work Orders

Dispur Police have arrested a doctor accused of orchestrating a large-scale fraud scheme involving fake government work orders for medical equipment, cheating multiple individuals across Assam out of lakhs of rupees.

Advertisment

The accused, Jyotirmoy Lahkar (32), a resident of Bishnunagar on VIP Road in Guwahati, had been absconding since August 2023. Despite holding medical credentials, Lahkar allegedly forged government documents to create bogus supply contracts, targeting doctors and businesspeople in Guwahati and Jorhat.

The case came to light following a complaint by Md. Samim Ali, a resident of FA Ahmed Nagar, Guwahati. In his FIR, Ali alleged that Lahkar deceived him with a fake work order promise and collected Rs 4 lakh under false pretenses. Investigations revealed that Lahkar used similar tactics on other victims and had allegedly funneled the illicit funds through his wife’s bank account.

Police registered the case under Dispur PS Case No. 446/2025, invoking sections 61(2)/318(4)/336(3)/316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After evading authorities for months, Lahkar was finally apprehended and subjected to medical examination as part of due process.

Officials confirmed that multiple complaints against Lahkar had been filed in police stations across Assam, indicating the widespread nature of the fraud. Sources said several medical professionals unknowingly became victims of the scam.