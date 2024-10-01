Guwahati: Rickshaw Puller Bludgeoned To Death At Kahilipara

A rickshaw puller was found lying in a pool of blood late on Tuesday night in Guwahati's Kahilipara locality. The police have detained one person for questioning regarding the matter.
A preliminary canvas of the crime scene revealed that the victim was bludgeoned to death. However, the cause of death will be established after the post-mortem.
According to reports, the victim, identified as Keshab Baishya, was struck on his head leaving him bleeding profusely. The motive behind the incident has not been ascertained yet.
Meanwhile, the victim has been identified as a resident of Krishnakanta Handique Nagar in Guwahati. Dispur police arrived at the scene and recovered the body before sending it for an autopsy to be conducted at Gauhati Medical College.
The police have taken one person in for questioning over the matter. Further details are awaited.