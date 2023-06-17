Guwahati Doctor Remanded in Judicial Custody Over Charges of Child Abuse

A doctor who was accused of abusing two minor domestic helpers in Guwahati’s Noonmati area has been remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Dr. Raja Das, a veterinary doctor, who is alleged to have abused the two minors.
It is established that the doctor and his wife bought the two minors around two years ago who were then often subjected to physical and mental torture by the couple. When the abuse became unbearable to them, the minors fled from their house last week.
Unfortunately, the ordeal did not end at that time as after they escaped from the couple, the minors were again exploited by outsiders.
According to a few reports, one of the minor’s was forcibly raped by an ice cream dealer and a couple of old men. Injury marks were found on the minor’s genitals that suggested the same.
After receiving information of the crime, the city police arrested the accused doctor and today after he was produced before the Protection of Child from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) court, he was remanded in judicial custody.
Earlier, at least 13 ice cream traders were detained by the city police for questioning into the matter.
The child abuse incident came to the fore months after a couple was arrested for abusing their adopted children both physically and sexually.
The doctor couple was identified as one renowned psychiatrist Dr. Sangeeta Datta and her husband Dr. Walliul Islam.