Doctor's Wife Goes Missing In Guwahati; Search Ops On

A woman from Guwahati has been missing for the past four days. The woman, identified as Juri Das, left her residence in Silpukhuri on October 24, 2024 and has been traceless since.
Juri Das, who is the wife of Dr. Vijay Das, a medical professional at Konkolota Civil Hospital in Tezpur, reportedly departed around 12:44 PM that day to visit the Dol Govinda Temple on the city outskirts.
CCTV footage captured the moment Juri left her home, showing her wearing a maroon dress while traveling in a blue cab. Her family became concerned after she did not return home, prompting them to contact the Dispur Police Station to report her disappearance.
Following their report, a formal case was registered, and the police launched their investigation.
During the inquiry, Dispur police interrogated the cab driver, who confirmed that he had dropped Juri off at the Dol Govinda Temple. This information was subsequently relayed to the North Guwahati police, which reviewed the CCTV footage from the temple and verified that Juri had indeed arrived there.
The family of Juri Das also reached out to the Kamrup rural district police, providing them with details about her disappearance. In response, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranjan Bhuyan took immediate action, ensuring that resources were allocated for the search effort.
Ratul Kumar Das, the officer in charge of North Guwahati police station, shared with Pratidin Time that the police have recovered Juri's bag and her mobile phone near the temple, which could provide crucial leads in the case.
In addition to the local police's efforts, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed to conduct search operations along the Brahmaputra River. Despite the ongoing efforts, they have not yet located Juri.
The police are urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward and assist in the search.