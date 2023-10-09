Guwahati: Domestic Help Steals Gold Jewelry, Cash From Employer’s Home; Arrested

A woman domestic helper was arrested for stealing valuable items including gold ornaments from her employer’s house in Guwahati’s Bharalumukh area on Monday.
According to sources, the accused woman, identified as Deepali Gowala, had been working as a domestic helper at the residence of one Bikram Dutta Lahkar for the last six months near Railway Gate No.7 under the jurisdiction of Bharalumukh Police Station in Guwahati.
In the last six months, whenever Deepali got the opportunity, she stole valuable items from her employer’s residence one by one, however, one day the employer found that a huge amount of cash was missing from his residence which led him to suspect his domestic helper to be behind the theft.
Following this, he started questioning Deepali in connection with the items stolen from his residence resulting in the recovery of all the stolen items including a gold chain, a pair of earrings, four finger rings, one locket, and Rs. 11,500 in cash.
Meanwhile, Bharalumukh Police have arrested the accused woman who is likely to be sent to jail.