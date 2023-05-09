Guwahati: Domestic Help, Husband Rob Employer's House; Arrested

According to information, the accused woman, identified as Minakshi Kalita, stole cash and jewelry amounting to Rs 3 lakh from her employer’s house. She however spilled the beans on Monday night when she was confronted by her employer and a few locals.

The incident was reported from the house of one Manjit Choudhary situated at Ganeshnagar locality in city’s Jyotinagar area.

Sources said that the accused woman had been secretly stealing cash and jewelry from her employer’s house in small amounts over a span of 15 days. Her husband was also involved in the theft who allegedly sold off some of the stolen jewelry to an unidentified man.

Moreover, it has also come to light that the accused domestic help had kept the rest of the jewelry and cash at the house of one Brindaban Talukdar, a teacher residing in the vicinity.

The role of Talukdar in the robbery is yet to be ascertained, sources further informed.

Following the revelation, local police was informed and the husband-wife duo was taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway.

Recently, an elderly man was allegedly murdered by his domestic help who he had employed at his tea estate located in Tezpur under Assam’s Sonitpur district. The harrowing incident was reported from Malijan Tea Estate.

The deceased, identified as Upen Nath, was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his domestic help for reasons unknown.

According to sources, the murder was committed two days prior following which the accused house help went into hiding.

The accused has been identified as one Dhiren Toti.