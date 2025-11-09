“Don’t Indulge in Movie Piracy, If You Love Zubeen Da”: Zublee Urges Fans to Stop Piracy

Renowned Assamese Singer Zublee Baruah on Sunday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the CID headquarters in Guwahati, where she reportedly recorded her statement for nearly two and a half hours in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Emerging from the CID office, an emotional Zublee Baruah briefly interacted with the media, making several remarks regarding the late singer Zubeen Garg and the ongoing probe.

When asked about her next appearance before the SIT, Baruah said she had not been informed yet. “We will have to wait for the SIT’s charge report,” she added, indicating that the investigation is still underway.

Commenting on the alleged financial irregularities surrounding the case, Barua clarified, “Zubeen da’s management was handled by Siddharth Sharma. The same management also worked with me. In my case, no irregularities have been found so far. If anything has happened in Zubeen da’s case, it is for the SIT to investigate.”

Addressing the issue of music piracy that has gained attention following Zubeen Garg’s demise, Baruah made an emotional appeal to fans, saying, “Please don’t indulge in piracy. If you truly love Zubeen da, refrain from pirating his movie.”

