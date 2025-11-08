‘Roi Roi Binale’ Makers Slam Piracy, Call for Legal Action

The makers of the Assamese film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ held a press conference at the JIL Creations office in Ambikagiri Nagar, Guwahati, to express their outrage over the piracy of the movie on various digital platforms.

The event was addressed by Director Rajesh Bhuyan and Producer Shyamantak Gautam.

The team revealed that within just nine days of release, the film had been illegally uploaded online in its entirety, despite earlier minor clips being circulated without objection.

The filmmakers stressed that this act of piracy has caused immense disappointment, especially to Zubeen Garg, whose vision and dream for the Assamese cinema industry have been undermined.

“The full piracy of the movie has taken a terrible shape within days. Zubeen never imagined such a fate for Assamese cinema, and it has deeply affected him,” the team stated.

The press conference also highlighted the efforts of over 3,000 members of Zubeen Garg’s fan club, who attempted to counter online piracy but were largely unsuccessful.

The filmmakers named multiple YouTube channels involved in uploading the movie illegally and criticized those exploiting cultural works for profit.

Reports of piracy have been filed from Duliajan, Tezpur, Dispur, and other regions, and discussions with the Crime Branch are ongoing.

Authorities have also found evidence that the movie was pirated from locations outside Assam, indicating a broader trafficking network.

The producers reiterated their commitment to pursuing legal action and urged the public to respect Assamese culture and cinema.

