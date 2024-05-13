Dr Hiren Gohain Named Recipient Of 2024 Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award

Eminent scholar, writer, literary critic, and social scientist from Assam, Dr Hiren Gohain was on Monday named to receive the Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award for 2024.
Gohain attended Cotton College for his undergraduate studies before moving on to Presidency College in Calcutta, where he completed his graduation. Subsequently, he pursued post-graduation in English literature at Delhi University. Following the completion of his master's degree, he worked as a lecturer at Kirori Mal College in Delhi University.
He then proceeded to Cambridge University for doctoral research, focusing on the topic 'Paradise Lost and the 17th Century Crisis'. His research culminated in the publication of 'Tradition and Paradise Lost: A Heretical View', which garnered widespread acclaim for its innovative research approach. Upon returning from Cambridge, Gohain assumed a professorship at the Department of English at Gauhati University.
The Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award was instituted in honor of the fearless journalist Parag Kumar Das, who lost his life while fighting for the truth. The award aims to recognize and encourage journalists who work tirelessly to uncover the truth and bring it to the public domain.