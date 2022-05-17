Senior Journalist Prasanta Rajguru Bestowed Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award

Senior journalist and editor in-chief at Prag News, Prasanta Rajguru was presented with the Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award for the year 2022 at the Guwahati Press Club.

The award was given at an event organised on the occasion of the 26th death anniversary of the radical journalist and human rights activist, Parag Kumar Das.

The event was started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by renowned journalist Dileep Chandan.

It was followed by noted Assamese writer Dinesh Chandra Goswami handed the award to Rajguru at the event.