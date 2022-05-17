Senior Journalist Prasanta Rajguru Bestowed Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award

Senior journalist and editor in-chief at Prag News, Prasanta Rajguru was presented with the Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award for the year 2022 at the Guwahati Press Club.
The award was given at an event organised on the occasion of the 26th death anniversary of the radical journalist and human rights activist, Parag Kumar Das.
The event was started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by renowned journalist Dileep Chandan.
It was followed by noted Assamese writer Dinesh Chandra Goswami handed the award to Rajguru at the event.
Meanwhile, professor at the department of Anthropology in Gauhati University, Dwipen Bezbaruah spoke at length about Parag Kumar Das on the occasion.
The organizers also felicitated Bibi Borthakur at the memorial event.
It was attended by the friends and family of Parag Kumar Das, alongside eminent personalities from the media fraternity.
The family then paid rich tributes to the assasinated journalist at the event.
It may be noted that Parag Kumar Das, the former editor of Asomiya Pratidin was assassinated by the Surrendered United Liberation Front of Asom (SULFA) on this day in 1996.