Dr. Kalyan Kalita Appointed as In-Charge Principal of AEC

Dr. Kalyan Kalita, Professor and Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Assam Engineering College (AEC) has been appointed as the in-charge Principal of the college following the incident that killed 7 students in a tragic road accident in Jalukbari.
Dr. Kalita will take over charge from Dr. Atul Bora with immediate effect.
Dr. Atul Bora, Principal, AEC will hand over charge to Dr. Kalyan Kalita, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Assam Engineering College immediately and is directed to proceed on leave immediately until further orders.
Moreover, Dr. Sasanka Sekhar Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering has been asked to go on leave until further orders.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asked Education department for instituting a high-level enquiry in view of the tragic road accident.
CM Sarma asked the committee to enquire into the circumstances leading to the accident and the premature death of the students.
The Chief Minister also asked the Education department to constitute a committee to look into the present system of election in colleges and universities and report regarding the need for reviewing the system in the wake of frequent clashes during the pre and post-election period amongst the student community.
Further, to prevent recurrence of any incident which is potentially life threatening to the student community, the Chief Minister also asked the Education department to constitute another committee to strengthen discipline, rules and regulations in hostels of education institutions. The committee will also look into strict enforcement of, in and out time of hostels, complete prohibition of alcohol etc. in hostel campuses and hostels and prohibition of extended stay of ex-boarders of hostels. The committee will also recommend ways for the promotion of healthy community life within the hostels.