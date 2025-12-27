Draft Electoral Roll for Kamrup Metro Released; Review Window Open Till Jan 22

The draft of the electoral roll for Kamrup Metropolitan district has been published which includes the photos of the citizens, District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan announced on Saturday while addressing a press conference at the DC office conference hall.

The District Commissioner informed that voters can submit claims and objections from December 27, 2025, to January 22, 2026. To facilitate the process, special camps will be organised on January 3, 4, 10 and 11, during which voters can raise objections, file claims, or seek corrections.

Voters have been urged to visit their respective polling stations to verify their names in the draft electoral roll. In case an eligible voter’s name is missing, or if there are objections regarding inclusion, correction of personal details, or transfer of names, the prescribed Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8 can be submitted within the stipulated period.

The DC further stated that Indian citizens who will attain the age of 18 years on April 1, July 1, or October 1, 2026, may submit advance applications for inclusion of their names using Form 6.

Claims and objections can also be filed online through the Voters.eci.gov.in portal and the Voter Helpline App, providing greater accessibility to voters.

Highlighting key statistics, Sattawan said Kamrup Metropolitan has recorded a 1.63 per cent increase in voters compared to last year. To improve voter convenience, 105 new polling stations have been added, taking the total number of polling stations in the district to 1,218.

Sharing findings from the recently concluded house-to-house verification drive, the DC said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) completed voter verification across the district under the Special Revision Drive. As per the compiled data, 22,163 deceased voters and 21,154 voters who have shifted their residence were identified and updated in the records.

Voters can access Forms 6 and 7 through the Voter Helpline App or obtain them from their respective BLOs. Voters are also advised to check their details on the Voters.eci.gov.in website.

The final electoral roll will be published on February 10, the District Commissioner added.

