Assam Election Dates To Be Announced In 2 Months; CM Says Countdown Begins

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the dates for the 2026 Assembly elections in the state will be declared within the next 60 days, officially starting the countdown.
Speaking at the BJP’s state executive meeting at Srimanta Sankardev Auditorium in Guwahati’s Kalakhetra, CM Sarma highlighted the government’s achievements over the past ten years.
“Development has always been our priority,” he said. “Earlier, people were told that without protests they would get nothing. Today, many medical colleges have come up in several distrcts as well as bridge over Brahmaputra.”
On jobs, the CM added, “When I announced 1.5 lakh jobs, even I didn’t imagine it. But by the end of five years, we have provided 2 lakh jobs. For us, development is as important as existence itself.”
The two-day state executive meeting, now on its second day, is attended by newly elected National General President Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary B.L. Santosh, Assam BJP election in-charge and National Vice President Baijayant Panda, co-in-charge Sunil Sharma, North-East coordinator Sambit Patra, and state in-charge Harish Dwivedi.
Around 800 party workers, including all MPs, MLAs, and key state leaders, are taking part. The meeting is focused on reviewing the current political situation, planning organizational strategies, and preparing the BJP for the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections.
