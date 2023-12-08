Draft Photo Electoral Roll for Kamrup Metro District Published

The integrated and amalgamated draft photo electoral roll for five assembly constituencies of the Kamrup Metropolitan district for the year 2024 was published on Friday.
The District Election Officer (DEO) of the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District published the draft photo electoral roll.
According to the notification issued by the DEO, Kamrup, the photo electoral rolls for 33-Dispur, 34-Dimoria (SC), 35-New Guwahati, 36-Guwahati Central and 37-Jalukbaribari Legislative Assembly Constituencies was published today.
As per the schedule, the period of filing claims and objections is set from December 8, 2023 to January 8, 2024. The disposal of claims and objections will be held from December 12, 2023 till January 22, 2024. The final publication of electoral roll is scheduled for February 8, 2024, the notification said.
Further, a total of 10,25,471 electors are eligible to cast their votes in the five constituencies of the district. Out of this, 5,09,675 are female voters and 5,15,796 are male voters.
The DEO also said that they can submit their claims and objections at their respective polling stations or to their respective BLO/ERO either offline by submitting prescribed filled up forms or through online at www.nvsp.in and voter help line app.
Earlier in October, the draft list of the polling stations of the newly delimited Assembly Constituencies under the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District was published. According to the draft list, the polling stations of 33-Dispur, 34-Dimoria (SC), 35-New Guwahati, 36-Guwahati Central and 37-Jalukbaribari Constituencies were published by the authorities. In a notification issued by the District Election Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, it has been mentioned that the polling station has been prepared by Section 25 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951.