Draft Photo Electoral Roll for Kamrup Metro District Published

Earlier in October, the draft list of the polling stations of the newly delimited Assembly Constituencies under the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District was published. According to the draft list, the polling stations of 33-Dispur, 34-Dimoria (SC), 35-New Guwahati, 36-Guwahati Central and 37-Jalukbaribari Constituencies were published by the authorities. In a notification issued by the District Election Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, it has been mentioned that the polling station has been prepared by Section 25 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951.