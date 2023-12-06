Rajasthan's Karanpur To Vote On Jan 5, ECI Sets Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled January 5, 2024, as the voting date for the elections in the Karanpur constituency in Rajasthan. This decision comes after the polls were delayed following the unfortunate passing of the Congress candidate.
The Rajasthan elections took place on November 25 for 199 out of 200 assembly seats, with the polls in the Karanpur constituency being postponed following the death of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
"The last Date of Nominations is December 19, 2023, the last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures is December 22 and the date of counting is January 8, 2024," the ECI informed.
The BJP has won the Rajasthan assembly elections and is poised to establish control in the 200-member state Assembly after securing 115 seats, surpassing the majority threshold. Congress came a distant second with 69 seats.
Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, secured victory in the Jhalrapatan constituency with a lead of 53,193 votes, accumulating a total of 138,831 votes. Her closest rival, Congress candidate Ramlal, who received 85,638 votes in the election.
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and veteran Congress leader CP Joshi was defeated by BJP candidate Vishwaraj Singh Mewar by a margin of 7,504 votes in Nathdwara.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, secured a win in the Sardarpura constituency with a lead of 26,396 votes over his rival BJP candidate, Mahendra Rathore.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot emerged victorious over BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta by a significant margin of 29,475 votes. Sachin Pilot secured 1,05,812 votes, while his rival managed to gather 76,337 votes.
Following their win, the BJP's attention has turned to the selection of the next chief minister for Rajasthan.
Sources have indicated that the senior leadership of the BJP will convene to discuss and generate ideas about the party's potential Chief Ministerial candidate for Rajasthan in the near future.
According to sources, there are several top contenders for the position of chief minister, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Mahant Balak Nath who won from the Tijara assembly constituency, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi, and Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.