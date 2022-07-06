Draupadi Murmu to Meet MPs, Legislators in Guwahati

NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to meet MPs and legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) on Wednesday to seek support for the July 18 polls.

According to sources, she will meet the MPs and MLAs at hotel in Guwahati.

Murmu was welcomed by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with other officials of the Assam cabinet at the Borjhar airport on Tuesday night.

It may be mentioned that the BJP has nine Lok Sabha MPs and four parliamentarians in Rajya Sabha while the AGP and the UPPL have one member each in the Upper House. The 126-member Assam Assembly currently comprises 78 MLAs of the ruling NDA, 62 legislators of the BJP, nine of the AGP and seven of the UPPL.

AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal also said that his party, which has 15 MLAs in the House, will support Murmu.

Murmu will leave for Meghalaya in the afternoon.