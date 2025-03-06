Dreaded Criminal Injured While Attempting to Escape Police Custody in Guwahati

In a dramatic turn of events, a habitual criminal, Asadul Islam (30), sustained injuries while attempting to escape police custody near Chachal, under Dispur PS, in the early hours of March 6. The accused, who was under arrest in connection with Dispur PS Case No. 151/2025 under sections 117(2)/109/303(2) BNS, is also the prime suspect in two other snatching incidents.

Asadul, son of Kuddus Ali from Matifata, Fakirganj in Dhubri district, had reportedly confessed about a receiver of stolen properties near Chachal. Following this lead, a police team led by ADCP (East), along with ACP, Dispur, and OC, Dispur, proceeded to the location at around 2:30 AM, with the accused guiding them.

Upon reaching the vicinity of Chachal Dharna Ground, Asadul suddenly jumped out of the official Bolero vehicle, attacking on-duty constable UBC-2247 Kalpajyoti Nath in an attempt to flee. However, he fell to the ground, and at that moment, an unidentified Bolero pickup vehicle hit him from behind before fleeing the scene. The injured accused was immediately rushed to GMCH with the assistance of 108 emergency services. Meanwhile, OC Dispur alerted all Naka parties and emergency response teams to track down the fleeing Bolero pickup. ACP, Dispur, and ADCP (East) also pursued the vehicle, but it managed to escape.

Notably, Asadul was apprehended from Gorchuk the previous evening along with his accomplice, Md. Shafikul Islam (35), son of Hafiz Uddin from Habidonga, under Baghbor PS in Barpeta district. Police recovered a motorcycle used in their crimes and several incriminating items from their rented house.

The duo has been involved in multiple cases of snatching, robbery, and looting of stranded passengers along NH-27. Their latest crime, committed on February 18 near FSL, Kahilipara, left an elderly woman grievously injured, necessitating critical care treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

