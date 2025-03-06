Popular Rider's Motorcycle Stolen in Guwahati, Calls for Help on Social Media

In yet another alarming security lapse, bike thieves in Guwahati have once again exposed the city's vulnerabilities. Renowned female rider Rider Noni fell victim to theft as her motorcycle was stolen, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of Guwahati’s so-called “smart” policing. The incident has since gone viral nationwide.

Advertisment

Noni, who has covered over 30,000 km across various states promoting women’s empowerment, arrived in Guwahati on March 4. Throughout her journey, she garnered immense support from locals and fans, actively participating in events and advocating for women's rights.

However, her expedition suffered a major setback when thieves stole her motorcycle—the heart of her mission—from Maddy’s Guest House on Kali Mandir Road, Monikanchan Bylane, Sarusajai. The theft occurred around 2 AM on March 6, leaving her shocked and stranded.

In response, she took to social media, urging authorities, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Police, to take swift action.

Expressing her distress in a heartfelt video, she stated, "I am in Guwahati, Assam, and my bike has been stolen. For those who don’t know, I am Rider Noni. I left home six months ago and have covered over 30,000 km across India, promoting women’s empowerment. It’s shocking that after traveling across half the country, my bike was stolen as soon as I entered Guwahati, Assam."

She further shared how several supporters had joined her in the Northeast, where she planned to conduct awareness campaigns. However, with her motorcycle missing, her journey has come to a standstill.

"This incident has hit me hard. Only I know the struggles I faced in financing this journey and making it happen. That’s why I need everyone’s support. Please spread this message to Assam Police and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. We have already lodged a police complaint," she added.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about Guwahati’s security, with growing pressure on Assam Police to recover her stolen bike.

Notably, the young rider from Uttarakhand began her journey on September 10 last year, covering cities, towns, and villages to spread awareness about women’s empowerment. She was set to continue to Shillong after reaching Guwahati, but the theft has now put her and her team in a difficult position.