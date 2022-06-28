Guwahati News

DRI Raids Shillong-Based Businessman’s Guwahati Residence

The businessman has been identified as Nagen Paul.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized two huge briefcases containing illegal gold from the residence of a businessman in Basistha in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday.

Based on specific inputs, the officials of the DRI launched an operation at the ‘Basanti Kutir’ residence owned by the Shillong-based businessman.

Two people have been detained in connection to the case. One of them has been identified as driver Gopal. However, the identity of the other person has not been ascertained yet.

A car bearing registration number AS-01-ED-0476 also have been seized. Further investigation is underway into the case.

