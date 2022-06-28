Maharashtra Political Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis Meets JP Nadda in Delhi

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence in Delhi amid the ongoing crisis for the Uddhav Thackeray led-Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

According to sources, Fadnavis is believed to have briefed Nadda about the unfolding political developments in the state.

Fadnavis came to Delhi after a core committee meeting of the BJP's Maharashtra unit that was held on Monday to discuss the state's political situation. A total of 48 rebel MLAs of Maharashtra including 39 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena are staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati since June 22.

Meanwhile, Rebel Shiv Sena MLA who is currently camping in a hotel in Assam's Guwahati claimed that he has the support of 50 MLAs and will soon return to Mumbai. Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "We are in Shiv Sena and we are taking Shiv Sena forward. There should not be any doubt about it. We will give let you know about our further course of action. I would be in Mumbai soon."