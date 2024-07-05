Driver Killed After Truck Overturns in Guwahati's Khanapara

The driver of a truck lost his life after the vehicle overturned on the national highway in Guwahati's Khanapara on Friday.
According to sources, the truck carrying paper overturned on the road near the Ganesh Temple in Khanapara, resulting in the death of the truck driver.
The truck bears registration number WB19 L3837. Following the incident, severe traffic congestion was caused on the main road.
Meanwhile, in another incident, a vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the floodwaters in Guwahati's Panikhaiti arae, reports said on Friday.
The driver of the Swift vehicle bearing registration number AS01 DL 8066 lost control and plunged into the floodwaters along the Narengi-Chandrapur highway.
Reportedly, four youths were traveling in the car who fortunately escaped unharmed.