Driver Killed After Truck Overturns in Guwahati's Khanapara

Meanwhile, in another incident, a vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the floodwaters in Guwahati's Panikhaiti arae, reports said on Friday.

The driver of the Swift vehicle bearing registration number AS01 DL 8066 lost control and plunged into the floodwaters along the Narengi-Chandrapur highway.

Reportedly, four youths were traveling in the car who fortunately escaped unharmed.