Guwahati: Fatal Collision Leaves One Dead in Khanapara

A tragic road accident occurred near the Khanapara police point in Guwahati in the late hours of Friday, involving a speeding Alto car operating as an Uber and an auto-rickshaw that resulted in the death of the auto-rickshaw driver.
The Alto, bearing the registration number AS 01 EC 6112, collided with the auto-rickshaw, registered as AS 01 EC 3546. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the immediate death of the victim identified as Uday Talukdar.
Following the accident, the driver of the Alto fled the scene. Traffic police promptly arrived at the location to manage the situation and investigate the incident.
Witnesses and fellow drivers have expressed concerns, alleging that the accident was a result of inadequate traffic management at the intersection. They emphasized the need for a more consistent presence of traffic police to prevent such tragic incidents.