Cachar Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 14 Crore Trafficked via Barak River; 1 Held

In a major drug haul, the Cachar police in Assam seized narcotics worth approximately Rs 14 crore while being trafficked in from Manipur via the river-route. Cachar district’s additional superintendent of police, Subrata Kumar Sen, informed that one person has been apprehended in the operation on Thursday.

The senior police officer said that a coordinated operation with the Assam Rifles was conducted based on a tip-off, during which the trafficker, identified as Javien Bhaipe, and a resident of Jiribam district in Manipur, was apprehended.

Addressing a press conference following the seizure, Sen said, “Cachar police have made a high-profile drug bust. Yesterday, we received information through sources that a huge cache of narcotics was being trafficked into the district’s Lakhipur region via the river-route.”

Details Of Seizure

As many as 154 soap cases of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets were seized from the possession of the smuggler, the official stated. The heroin was weighed at around 1.88 kilograms and is worth close to Rs 14 crore in the illicit markets, he added.

“We launched an operation with a team of Assam Rifles during which we caught one individual named Javian Bhaipe red-handed and seized 154 soap cases of heroin weighing 1.88 kilograms along with 10,000 Yaba tablets from his possession,” the officer said, adding that a case has been registered against the suspect and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The operation was conducted near Tolengram village, located in the Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar district, as the smuggler landed having navigated through the Barak River. Police said that the smuggler planned to take the drugs further to other states where they would be peddled.