Drug Bust: Married Couple Arrested with Heroin Stash in Guwahati Raid

The Special Task Force (STF) Assam arrested a married couple at Khanapara under Dispur PS Jurisdiction and seized 25 numbers of vials containing suspected heroin weighing 35.5 grams from their possession on Tuesday.
Based on input, a raid was conducted at Khanapara today and accordingly the two habitual drug peddlers were apprehended.
The STF Assam also recovered cash Rs 9,200, three numbers of mobile phones, one lighter and one headphone during the raid.
The arrested persons have been identified as Krishna Nath(28) son of Lt. Pradip Nath and Bani Nath(28) wife of Krishna Nath.
Both of them are residents of Khanapara, Bhagavatpur, PS: Dispur, Guwahati, Kamrup (M).