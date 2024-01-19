Guwahati Police Apprehend Two Drug Peddlers; Illicit Items Seized

The Guwahati Police apprehended two drug peddlers and seized many illegal items from their possession in the Khanapara locality on Friday, reports said.
As per sources, a raid was conducted near the Khanapara Public Toilet under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station. In the raids, two notorious habitual drug peddlers-cum-veteran thieves were nabbed, sources informed.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Mukut Mondal (26), a resident of Kamrup Metro, and Rajdeep Chungkrang (22), a resident of Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district who is currently residing in Beltola.
Reportedly, several illegal items were recovered from their possession. The seized items include 23 vials containing Suspected Heroin weighing 40.1 grams, cash Rs. 2,960, two stolen mobile phones, five empty vials, one Syringe, one Birla Aerocon 59 ml used as psycho-active substance, reports added.