Drug Peddler Apprehended, Heroin Seized in Guwahati's Khanapara

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police on Thursday apprehended a drug peddler and seized heroin from his possession in Guwahati’s Khanapara locality.
Based on reliable input, the STF conducted a raid near the Khanapara Bus Stand this morning and apprehended a habitual drug peddler.
During the raid, 29 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 41 grams, two mobile phones and cash Rs. 760.
The apprehended person has been identified as Md. Najim Uddin (26), a resident of Boko in Kamrup district of Assam.
Necessary formalities have been done regarding the incident.