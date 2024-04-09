STF Assam Conducts Raid, Apprehends 3 with Suspected Heroin Worth Rs 10 Cr

In a significant operation carried out this afternoon, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid at Rupkonwar Path within the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station. As a result, the three individuals were apprehended during the operation.
The apprehended individuals were identified as Suman Talukdar (32), son of Late Manik Talukdar, hailing from Ward No. 1, Digboi Town, PS-Digboi, District-Tinsukia, Audulomi Goyari (35), resident of 2 No Bholatar, PS-Dimakuchi, District-Udalguri and Nersing Basumatary (57), son of Late Samar Basumatary, residing at 1 No. Nahar Bari, PS-Silapathar, District-Dhemaji. Permanent address - Sawkushi.
During the raid, the STF recovered the following items:
1. One plastic packet containing suspected pure heroin weighing 1 kilogram, with an estimated market value of Rs 10 crore.
2. Three mobile phones.
3. Additional undisclosed items.
Necessary legal formalities are currently underway. Further investigations into the matter are expected to shed light on the extent of the illegal activities and any potential accomplices involved.