Continuing their war against drugs, the police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler at Garchuk in Assam’s Guwahati.

The Garchuk Police arrested the drug peddler from Borgaon in Garchuk. The peddler has been identified as Jintu Rajbongshi.

10 container filled with heroin have been seized from Jintu’s possession.

According to police reports, Jintu was carrying out smuggling activities since a long time.

The Garchuk Police is currently interrogating the drug smuggler.