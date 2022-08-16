Guwahati: Foundation Stone of BMT Unit Laid at BBCI

The foundation stone for a new four bedded Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) in Assam’s Guwahati was laid by Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, Director of BBCI on Tuesday.

The BMT Unit will be constructed with the support of HT Parekh Foundation. HT Parekh Foundation is the corporate social responsibility wing of HDFC Bank. On the occasion, 20 members including doctors, nurses, medical social workers, and technicians of the BMT team were felicitated.

According to Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, bone marrow transplant is an important therapeutic tool in the management of hemato lymphoid cancers and also for non-cancerous conditions like aplastic anemia.