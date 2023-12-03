Drug Peddler Shot Dead, Two Others Injured in Encounter with STF Assam

A suspected drug peddler was killed in a police encounter while two others sustained bullet injuries at Agyathuri in Kamrup District of Assam on Sunday morning.
According to reports, a three-member gang of drug peddlers arrived in an AS 01 FQ 8535 Swift vehicle in the aforementioned area.
Based on tip-off, a team of Special Task Force (STF) Assam led by Additional SP STF Kalyan Pathak also reached the spot and tried to stop the vehicle.
The gang of drug peddlers who came in a Swift vehicle opened fire at the police, due to which the police team retaliated.
The STF Assam then intercepted the vehicle and the drug peddlers were apprehended.
The deceased has been identified as Salam, a hardcore drug lord hailing from Guwahati’s Hatigaon area, the police sources informed.
Two other accomplices namely, Hiranya Thakuria and Faizuk Haque were shifted to TRB Civil Hospital in Kamrup owing to their bullet injuries.
It has come to the fore that one police constable Hima Das has also sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire between police and drug peddlers.
Meanwhile, two civilians identified as Noor Islam and Rebati Bharali have also sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing medical treatment at the TRB Civil Hospital, reports emerged.