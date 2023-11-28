STF Assam Open Fire to Nab Fleeing Drug Peddlers; Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 15 Cr

A team of the Special Task Force (STF) Assam opened fire on two drug peddlers while trying to escape the police at Saraighat on Monday night.
As per information received, the STF Assam received a sparrow fart hours that a Tata DI bearing registration number AS 25EC 4464 would be carrying narcotics from Manipur.
In a press statement, STF Assam said, “A four-wheeler car was intercepted at Saraighat but the peddlers getting wind of police presence fled towards Changsari. In order to subdue the occupants, two rounds were fired.”
During the search operation, around 1.80 kg heroin approximately Rs 15 crore (market value) was recovered from a hidden chamber inside the vehicle and two drug peddlers were also arrested.
The two arrested peddlers were identified as Sonu Ali of Garigaon and Arjun Basfore of Jalukbari.
Necessary legal action has been initiated by the STF Assam. The operation was carried out by a team led by Additional SP STF Kalyan Pathak under the supervision of DIG STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta.