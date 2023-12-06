STF Detains Fake Gold Dealer In Guwahati's Bhangagarh

The Assam Police's special task force (STF) carried out an operation in Guwahati on Wednesday resulting in the capture of a person accused of dealing in counterfeit gold items.
A statement from STF Assam revealed that the operation was carried out in the Bhangagarh area near the TV Tower. During the raid, officials nabbed a person, who was identified as Dilwar Hussain, aged 30 years.
Hussain was identified by the officials as a resident of Lakhimpur's Bihpuria. He was in possession of over a kilogram of fake gold items when he was caught, added the STF.
Officials said that they seized 1.485 kilograms of suspected fake gold, Rs 770 in cash, and a mobile phone from Hussain. Further legal proceedings have been initiated against him, mentioned the officials.
Earlier on Tuesday, Nagaon Police in Assam apprehended two people in connection with a major fake currency notes bust. Reports stated that the operation against fake currency notes was carried out by Nagaon Police at Ambagan in the district's Rupahihat area.
Officials said that during the raid, they came across machines used to print the fake currency notes which were seized. Along with the machines, two people were also detained at the scene, added the police.
The detained individuals were identified as Faizul Islam and Rashidul Hoque, residents of Dhekeliputar. Officials further mentioned that the operation was jointly carried out by Kaliabor and Samaguri Police.