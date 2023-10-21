Drunk Driver Crashes Into Assam Map Structure Atop Shraddhanjali Flyover

The menace of drunk driving seems to be unstoppable during festive season despite strict vigilance and imposition of heavy fines as on the first day Durga Puja celebration, a driver in an inebriated state crashed into the railings boundary of the Assam map structure at the prominent Zoo Tiniali trisection atop Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area during the early hours of Saturday.
According to sources, the XUV 700, bearing the registration number AS01 FP 3591, was heading Ganeshguri side from Chandmari area when it crashed into the railing boundary of the state map structure causing significant damage.
As a result of the accident, a home guard and a civilian sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.
Meanwhile, the police arrived at the accident spot and recovered a liquor bottle from the car. They apprehended the drunk driver along with the one occupant of the vehicle and seized the XUV 700.