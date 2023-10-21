Drunk Driver Crashes Into Assam Map Structure Atop Shraddhanjali Flyover

The menace of drunk driving seems to be unstoppable during festive season despite strict vigilance and imposition of heavy fines as on the first day Durga Puja celebration, a driver in an inebriated state crashed into the railings boundary of the Assam map structure at the prominent Zoo Tiniali trisection atop Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area during the early hours of Saturday.