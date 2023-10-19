Want To Make Guwahati A Planned City: Assam CM At Shraddhanjali Flyover Opening

Expressing hope that the newly constructed Shraddhanjali flyover in Guwahati's Zoo Road will help ease the traffic congestion in the city, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the latest architectural marvel saying that his vision is to turn an unplanned city into a planned one.
The flyover at Guwahati's Zoo Road was constructed in 19 months. Speaking on the occasion after formally inaugurating the flyover, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The flyover at Zoo Road has been named 'Shraddhanjali flyover'. It has constructed at an expense of Rs 316 crore. We had decided to extend the length of the bridge keeping in mind that it would help tackle the problem of traffic congestion."
Having dedicated the latest addition to the list of flyovers in Guwahati to the people of the city ahead of Durga Puja, the Assam CM said, "In the last 20 years, over one lakh new houses have been constructed in an unplanned manner. I am trying to turn an unplanned city into a planned one."
Meanwhile, CM Sarma thanked all the people across all the departments involved in the construction of the flyover for finishing the work within a short span of time. He also touched upon the upcoming projects like flyover connecting Chandmari to Handique College and others like the one at Barsapara and at the Airport."
He said, "Before 2024, we have plans to connect water supplies to one lakh households across Guwahati. We will also install 2,000 CCTV cameras across the city."
On the other hand, the Assam CM targeted those who questioned the construction of the flyover saying that instead of questioning they should have provided an alternative solution.
He said, "We have plans in the pipeline to tackle the traffic congestion at Bharalumukh. For that, within February or March next year, we will construct a rotary point at Bhutnath. We will also construct a rotary at Deepor Beel to ease the traffic coming to and from the Airport to Gauhati University."
"The development will not remain centralised to Guwahati. We will construct flyovers across Assam. Construction for Dighalipukhuri - Bamunimaidam flyover will begin from January 2024. We have spent Rs 300 crore on construction of roads across Guwahati," added the CM.