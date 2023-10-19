Want To Make Guwahati A Planned City: Assam CM At Shraddhanjali Flyover Opening

The flyover at Guwahati's Zoo Road was constructed in 19 months. Speaking on the occasion after formally inaugurating the flyover, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The flyover at Zoo Road has been named 'Shraddhanjali flyover'. It has constructed at an expense of Rs 316 crore. We had decided to extend the length of the bridge keeping in mind that it would help tackle the problem of traffic congestion."