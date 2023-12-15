Guwahati News
Drunk Driver Crashes Into Parked Vehicles at Guwahati Club
A dumper truck driven by an intoxicated driver allegedly crashed into two parked vehicles at Guwahati Club area on Thursday.
According to information received, the dumper truck was recklessly speeding, and subsequently crashed into the vehicles, causing significant damage.
Fortunately, no injury or casualty was reported in the crash.
Following the mishap, the intoxicated driver allegedly attempted to flee, however, quick-thinking locals sprung into action and swiftly apprehended him, foiling his escape bid.
The driver was later handed over to the police.