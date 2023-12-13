Guwahati’s Lane Mischief: Mini-Columns Built Overnight Baffle Passersby and Stump Scooters

In a bizarre turn of events, a group of mischief-makers decided to play urban Jenga in a by-lane adjacent to Hatigaon Masjid in Guwahati.
Overnight on Tuesday, they strategically placed three small columns in the middle of the lane, applying cement to solidify their mischievous masterpiece.
These obstacles left pedestrians scratching their heads this morning. Scooters and bikes, usually zipping through with ease, found themselves stumped by the unexpected appearance of three cement mini-columns.
The result is a comical scene of two-wheeled vehicles contemplating life choices and pedestrians sharing bemused glances.
It is suspected that the columns were installed as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the vehicular rhythm of the lane.