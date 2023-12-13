Guwahati News

Guwahati’s Lane Mischief: Mini-Columns Built Overnight Baffle Passersby and Stump Scooters

Guwahati's Lane Mischief: Mini-Columns Puzzle Passersby and Halt Scooters
Guwahati’s Lane Mischief: Mini-Columns Built Overnight Baffle Passersby and Stump Scooters
Guwahati’s Lane Mischief: Mini-Columns Built Overnight Baffle Passersby and Stump Scooters
Pratidin Time

In a bizarre turn of events, a group of mischief-makers decided to play urban Jenga in a by-lane adjacent to Hatigaon Masjid in Guwahati.

Overnight on Tuesday, they strategically placed three small columns in the middle of the lane, applying cement to solidify their mischievous masterpiece.

These obstacles left pedestrians scratching their heads this morning. Scooters and bikes, usually zipping through with ease, found themselves stumped by the unexpected appearance of three cement mini-columns.

The result is a comical scene of two-wheeled vehicles contemplating life choices and pedestrians sharing bemused glances.

It is suspected that the columns were installed as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the vehicular rhythm of the lane.

Guwahati’s Lane Mischief: Mini-Columns Built Overnight Baffle Passersby and Stump Scooters
Guwahati: Convicted Murderer On Parole Goes Missing; Cops Suspect Abscond Attempt
Guwahati police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahatis-lane-mischief-mini-columns-built-overnight-baffle-passersby-and-stump-scooters
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com