Guwahati: Drunk Jawan Barges Into House, Creates Ruckus In Maligaon

In a shocking incident, one Assam Police jawan created a ruckus in an inebriated state in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Friday night.
The incident took place at 6 No. colony in Pandu area where the accused jawan, identified as Dhruba Jyoti Roy, barged into the house of one woman, named Swapna Nath, and threatened to shoot her family members.
Roy was posted on duty at Saraighat Bridge when he created a ruckus at Pandu, sources informed.
Meanwhile, when the locals of the colony tried to obstruct Roy from consuming alcohol, he grew furious and threatened to shoot them brandishing his gun.
It may be mentioned that the shocking incident was reported days after Director General of Police (DGP), Assam GP Singh warned the police personnel of the state of stern action against them if they are found to be indulging in criminal activities.
Moreover, in recent times, around seven police personnel had to face dismissal from service for their indulgence in illegal and immoral activities.