Drunk Cop Shoots Dead 2 Colleagues in Mizoram

In a sensational incident, a constable of the Mizoram Police shot dead two of his colleagues on duty.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Buarchep oil palm camp situated along the Assam-Mizoram border on Sunday night.

The accused officer who shot the duo has been identified as Bimal Kanti Chakma.

The two deceased officers are J. Lalrohlua and Indra Kumar Rai.

As per sources, the accused Bimal Kanti Chakma who was reportedly drunk got into an argument with Lalrohlua and Indra Kumar for reasons unknown. The heated argument went to such an extent that Chakma resorted to open fire on the duo with his revolver.

Chakma reportedly fired many rounds on the duo. Post the firing, Lalrohlua died on the spot. On the other hand, Indra Kumar who was grievously wounded died while he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The police arrested murder accused Bimal Kanti Chakma soon after the incident.

A case has been registered in this regard and the police have launched thorough investigations to find out the exact reasons of the heinous crime.