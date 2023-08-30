Guwahati: Drunk Youths Create Chaos on Maligaon Flyover; Assault Worker

The project manager told reporters, “A car drove into the flyover without any permission and the intoxicated youths started to verbally abuse our workers without any reason. They also thrashed one of our workers and attacked the others. We also found a boom of a news portal along with a press card of a reporter. One of them also claimed to be an actor who threatened that he would kill me by tomorrow. So, if something unfortunate happens to me, then they are solely responsible.”