Guwahati: Drunk Youths Create Chaos on Maligaon Flyover; Assault Worker

Ahead of the inauguration of the Maligaon Flyover, a group of drunken youths created chaos on the flyover by physically assaulting one worker during the early hours of Wednesday.
The youths drove into the flyover in a car, bearing the registration number AS01 OW 9017, at 2.45 a.m. and thrashed a worker, Arup Thakuria, working at the flyover ahead of its opening.
They also attacked other workers, identified as Anup Jyoti Choudhury, Nur Islam, Saminul Islam, Mukul Narzary and Kiran Boro, in an inebriate state.
It is further learned that the drunken youth also threatened to kill the project manager of Gautam Constructions, to whom the contract for the construction of the flyover was given, Ripon Deka.
Meanwhile, a boom of a local news portal was noticed inside the vehicle along with a press card belonging to one of the youths, Sanjib Kumar Bhuyan and one of them also claimed himself to be an actor, sources informed.
The project manager told reporters, “A car drove into the flyover without any permission and the intoxicated youths started to verbally abuse our workers without any reason. They also thrashed one of our workers and attacked the others. We also found a boom of a news portal along with a press card of a reporter. One of them also claimed to be an actor who threatened that he would kill me by tomorrow. So, if something unfortunate happens to me, then they are solely responsible.”
After the youths created chaos, the project manager informed the police who later apprehended and took them to the police station. He also filed an FIR in connection with the incident.
The Maligaon Flyover is slated to be inaugurated today evening at 4.30 by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.