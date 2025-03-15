Drunken Drama on Guwahati Streets: Woman’s Identity Comes to Light!

Guwahati witnessed a disturbing incident on Holi night as an intoxicated woman created chaos in the Wireless area of Beltola. Under the influence of alcohol, she allegedly assaulted a female pedestrian and vandalized a business establishment, triggering panic in the locality.

Advertisment

According to reports, the woman first caused a commotion at a wine shop before proceeding to damage commercial properties. She also attempted to stop passing vehicles and, in a dramatic turn, fell into an under-construction drain but narrowly escaped serious injury.

Dispur Police later intervened and detained the woman. Investigations revealed that she hails from Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district and was staying at a relative’s residence in Guwahati. It was also learned that she had consumed alcohol earlier in the day at a city bar with friends.

The woman was kept overnight at the ‘Sakhi’ one-stop center (OSC) in Beltola and is set to be handed over to her relatives today.

The incident has sparked widespread discussions, raising concerns over public disorder during festive celebrations.

Also Read: Knife Attack Attempt Mars Holi Celebrations in Guwahati