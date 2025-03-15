Knife Attack Attempt Mars Holi Celebrations in Guwahati

Amid the festive celebrations of Holi, an alarming incident unfolded on Survey locality in Guwahati city, where a youth allegedly attempted to attack another with a knife. The accused, identified as Raju Roy, reportedly tried to stab Ranjan Sharma following an altercation over a smashed liquor bottle.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with tensions escalating rapidly.

Speaking to the media, Ranjan Sharma recounted the incident, stating, “The youth purchased a beer bottle and then broke it. I asked him why he did that, then I asked him to put the bottle inside the dustbin. He did, but he then chased me with a knife and tried to attack me. I was lucky that I didn’t get hurt. He was abusing someone on the phone and was not in normal condition as he was already drunk.”

Meanwhile, the accused, Raju Roy, expressed regret over his actions. “I had a quarrel with someone and was unable to control my anger and thus came out of my home. I didn’t think of getting highlighted in the media in this way. I feel ashamed of myself now,” he stated.

Upon receiving the information, Hatigaon Police rushed to the spot and intervened. A further investigation into the incident is underway.

