Drunken Fury in Guwahati: Youth Torches Bike, Targets Eminent Writer’s Home

In a disturbing late-night incident in Kahilipara, Guwahati, a group of intoxicated youths allegedly assaulted a local resident and set his motorcycle on fire. The main accused, identified as Sanjay Rabha from Jatia locality, remains absconding.

According to sources, Mridul Deka had gone to a nearby market when three drunken individuals, including Sanjay, confronted and attacked him. In a shocking act of violence, Sanjay allegedly torched Mridul’s Royal Enfield motorcycle in a fit of rage.

Dispur Police arrived promptly at the scene and detained two individuals linked to the incident. However, Sanjay managed to flee. An FIR has been lodged by Mridul Deka against the three accused, and exclusive visuals of the bike being set ablaze have surfaced online, drawing public outrage.

The rampage didn’t stop there. After the arson, Sanjay reportedly continued his violent spree at his residence in Jatia, instilling fear among local residents. His house is located adjacent to the residence of former Asam Sahitya Sabha President, Kanak Sen Deka. Sanjay allegedly hurled a gas cylinder at Deka’s compound wall, causing visible damage.

Following the incident, Kanak Sen Deka has also filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station. Locals have accused Sanjay of terrorizing the neighborhood for an extended period, with several prior incidents going unpunished.

Despite video evidence and multiple complaints, the main accused remains at large. Meanwhile, police have detained two other individuals, Hemanta Modak and Dinesh Roy, for recording footage of the incident.

The incident has raised serious concerns about law and order in the Kahilipara-Jatia region, with residents urging swift police action to apprehend the absconding Sanjay Rabha.

