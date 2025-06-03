Guwahati-Based Senior Doctor Arrested by Punjab Police in ₹1.5 Crore Fraud Case

In a dramatic turn of events, a senior doctor from Guwahati was arrested by Punjab Police on Tuesday in connection with an alleged ₹1.5 crore embezzlement case.

The arrest took place at a prominent private hospital in Guwahati, where the doctor was taken into custody directly from his chamber with assistance from the Guwahati Police.

The accused, Dr. Kalinga Ketan Naik, a well-known Senior Consultant cum HOD, Department of Radiation Oncology, is alleged to be involved in a financial fraud case registered at the City Kharar Police Station in Punjab under case number 56/2025.

The case pertains to a reported ₹1.5 crore scam linked to a hospital in Punjab.

Following his arrest, Dr. Naik was produced before a local court and is currently in the custody of the Punjab Police.

He has been taken on transit remand and is being escorted to Punjab for further investigation.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Assam’s medical fraternity, given Dr. Naik’s seniority and reputation in the field of oncology.

