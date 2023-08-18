Guwahati: Drunk Youths Try To Sexually Assault Woman At Ganeshguri

In a worrying incident, a group of intoxicated youth allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman in Guwahati, reports emerged on Friday.
As per the initial reports, the incident took place in front of BK Tower in the Ganeshguri area of Guwahati late last night.
The woman was coming on her two-wheeler when the group of youth intercepted her and started to misbehave with her.
Some of them also went on to vandalise the barricading and signboards of nearby business establishments under the influence of alcohol, witnesses mentioned.
Meanwhile, upon receiving information, a team of policemen rushed to the spot. Seeing them coming, the group of unruly youths disbanded and ran for their lives.
Amidst all the chaos, police were able to detain one individual from the group. The detained person was identified by officials as one Dhrubajyoti Das.