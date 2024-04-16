'Dry Day' Declared in Kamrup (M) District Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

In anticipation of the first phase of polling scheduled for April 19 in Meghalaya during the Lok Sabha elections, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Magistrate has announced a Dry Day in the Kamrup Metropolitan district.
The prohibition will be enforced from 4 pm on April 17 until the conclusion of polling.
During this period, a complete ban on the consumption, supply, and sale of liquor will be in effect throughout the district. Furthermore, orders have been issued for the closure of both wholesale and retail liquor outlets.
The district administration have emphasized strict adherence to these regulations, warning of consequences for any individual or establishment found violating the imposed restrictions.
Violators will face appropriate actions under Section 135(c) of the People's Representatives Act, 1951, and the Excise Act.